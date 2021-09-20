N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 7 3 2 13 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .272 Ibáñez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .265 1-Hernandez pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 García rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .242 Peters lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202 Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Solak 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .193 Culberson 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .163

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 7 4 7 6 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 0 0 2 1 .270 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .252 Judge rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .287 Stanton dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .269 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .203 Torres 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .256 Sánchez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .211 Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Urshela ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261

Texas 000 030 000_3 7 0 New York 013 000 00x_4 7 0

1-ran for Ibáñez in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 6, New York 9. 2B_Taveras (5), Kiner-Falefa (25). HR_Culberson (5), off Cortes Jr.; Sánchez (22), off Alexy. RBIs_Culberson (19), Kiner-Falefa (50), García (83), Sánchez (52), Judge (86), Stanton (81), Torres (46). SF_García, Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Heim, Solak); New York 4 (Gardner 2, Stanton, Sánchez). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; New York 2 for 6.

GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Texas 1 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexy, L, 2-1 3 1-3 4 4 4 6 1 83 5.00 Cotton 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 20 3.46 Martin 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 26 3.20 Patton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.35

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes Jr. 4 1-3 5 3 3 2 7 92 2.79 Green, W, 8-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.39 Holmes, H, 3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 2.11 Rodríguez, H, 14 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.60 Chapman, S, 28-32 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.51

Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 2-0, Patton 1-0, Green 1-1, Rodríguez 1-0. WP_Cortes Jr., Green.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:21. A_22,160 (47,309).

