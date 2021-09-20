N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|13
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|1-Hernandez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.193
|Culberson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|7
|6
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.270
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Urshela ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Texas
|000
|030
|000_3
|7
|0
|New York
|013
|000
|00x_4
|7
|0
1-ran for Ibáñez in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 6, New York 9. 2B_Taveras (5), Kiner-Falefa (25). HR_Culberson (5), off Cortes Jr.; Sánchez (22), off Alexy. RBIs_Culberson (19), Kiner-Falefa (50), García (83), Sánchez (52), Judge (86), Stanton (81), Torres (46). SF_García, Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Lowe 2, Heim, Solak); New York 4 (Gardner 2, Stanton, Sánchez). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; New York 2 for 6.
GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Texas 1 (Culberson, Solak, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexy, L, 2-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|83
|5.00
|Cotton
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.46
|Martin
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.20
|Patton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.35
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr.
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|92
|2.79
|Green, W, 8-7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.39
|Holmes, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.11
|Rodríguez, H, 14
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.60
|Chapman, S, 28-32
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored_Cotton 2-0, Patton 1-0, Green 1-1, Rodríguez 1-0. WP_Cortes Jr., Green.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:21. A_22,160 (47,309).
