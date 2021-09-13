N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5

Minnesota New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 30 6 5 6 Arraez 2b 5 1 2 0 LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 1 Buxton cf 4 1 2 1 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 Polanco dh 5 1 1 2 Judge rf 3 1 1 3 Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1 Sanó 1b 5 1 3 2 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 Refsnyder lf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 0 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 Wade ss 1 1 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo ph 0 1 0 0 Urshela ss 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 Sánchez ph-c 2 0 1 1

Minnesota 401 000 000 0 — 5 New York 000 001 130 1 — 6

DP_Minnesota 2, New York 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B_Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR_Polanco (30), Sanó (27), Buxton (14), Gallo (33), Judge (33). SB_Wade (14). SF_LeMahieu (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Gant 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Farrell 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0 Barraclough 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Duffey 2 1 3 3 2 1 Colomé BS,13-20 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 Garza Jr. L,1-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 1

New York Gil 6 7 5 5 1 8 Heaney 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 2 Holmes W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thielbar pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Duffey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.

T_3:31. A_31,528 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.