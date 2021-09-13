N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|6
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Polanco dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wade ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Minnesota
|401
|000
|000
|0
|—
|5
|New York
|000
|001
|130
|1
|—
|6
DP_Minnesota 2, New York 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B_Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR_Polanco (30), Sanó (27), Buxton (14), Gallo (33), Judge (33). SB_Wade (14). SF_LeMahieu (5).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gant
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Farrell
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barraclough
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Duffey
|2
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Colomé BS,13-20
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Garza Jr. L,1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gil
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|8
|Heaney
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes W,5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thielbar pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Duffey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.
T_3:31. A_31,528 (47,309).
