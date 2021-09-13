Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 5:58 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 9 5 Totals 30 6 5 6
Arraez 2b 5 1 2 0 LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 1
Buxton cf 4 1 2 1 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0
Polanco dh 5 1 1 2 Judge rf 3 1 1 3
Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1
Sanó 1b 5 1 3 2 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0
Refsnyder lf 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 0 0
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 Wade ss 1 1 0 0
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Rizzo ph 0 1 0 0
Urshela ss 1 0 0 0
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0
Sánchez ph-c 2 0 1 1
Minnesota 401 000 000 0 5
New York 000 001 130 1 6

DP_Minnesota 2, New York 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B_Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR_Polanco (30), Sanó (27), Buxton (14), Gallo (33), Judge (33). SB_Wade (14). SF_LeMahieu (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gant 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Farrell 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0
Barraclough 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Duffey 2 1 3 3 2 1
Colomé BS,13-20 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 4
Garza Jr. L,1-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 1
New York
Gil 6 7 5 5 1 8
Heaney 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 2
Holmes W,5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thielbar pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Duffey pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

T_3:31. A_31,528 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes