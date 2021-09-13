N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|9
|5
|3
|13
|
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|Polanco dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Sanó 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|6
|5
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Gardner cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.293
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.199
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Wade ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|a-Rizzo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Urshela ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|b-Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Minnesota
|401
|000
|000
|0_5
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|130
|1_6
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Wade in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th.
LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B_Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR_Polanco (30), off Gil; Sanó (27), off Gil; Buxton (14), off Gil; Gallo (33), off Duffey; Judge (33), off Colomé. RBIs_Polanco 2 (88), Sanó 2 (66), Buxton (24), LeMahieu (55), Gallo (71), Judge 3 (82), Sánchez (51). SB_Wade (14). SF_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Refsnyder, Polanco, Sanó); New York 1 (Judge). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 7; New York 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kepler, Higashioka. GIDP_Voit, Torres.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Simmons, Arraez, Sanó; Donaldson, Arraez, Sanó).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|4.73
|Farrell
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|1.31
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.65
|Barraclough
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|9.00
|Duffey
|2
|
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|38
|3.64
|Colomé, BS, 13-20
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|27
|3.95
|Garza Jr., L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.77
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gil
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|8
|102
|2.88
|Heaney
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|5.76
|Abreu
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.19
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.70
|Holmes, W, 5-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 1-0, Barraclough 1-0, Duffey 1-0, Colomé 2-2, Abreu 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.
T_3:31. A_31,528 (47,309).
