N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 9 5 3 13 Arraez 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .293 Buxton cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .302 Polanco dh 5 1 1 2 0 0 .279 Donaldson 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .246 Kepler rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .211 Sanó 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .219 Refsnyder lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .191 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 5 6 5 8 LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .270 Gardner cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .221 Judge rf 3 1 1 3 1 0 .293 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .199 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Torres 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .249 Wade ss 1 1 0 0 1 0 .267 a-Rizzo ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Urshela ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176 b-Sánchez ph-c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .210

Minnesota 401 000 000 0_5 9 0 New York 000 001 130 1_6 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Wade in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 8, New York 3. 2B_Arraez (16), Gardner (11). HR_Polanco (30), off Gil; Sanó (27), off Gil; Buxton (14), off Gil; Gallo (33), off Duffey; Judge (33), off Colomé. RBIs_Polanco 2 (88), Sanó 2 (66), Buxton (24), LeMahieu (55), Gallo (71), Judge 3 (82), Sánchez (51). SB_Wade (14). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Jeffers, Refsnyder, Polanco, Sanó); New York 1 (Judge). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 7; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kepler, Higashioka. GIDP_Voit, Torres.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Simmons, Arraez, Sanó; Donaldson, Arraez, Sanó).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 4.73 Farrell 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 34 1.31 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.65 Barraclough 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 23 9.00 Duffey 2 1 3 3 2 1 38 3.64 Colomé, BS, 13-20 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 4 27 3.95 Garza Jr., L, 1-3 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 6 2.77

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gil 6 7 5 5 1 8 102 2.88 Heaney 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 28 5.76 Abreu 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.19 Chapman 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.70 Holmes, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Farrell 1-0, Barraclough 1-0, Duffey 1-0, Colomé 2-2, Abreu 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, John Libka.

T_3:31. A_31,528 (47,309).

