Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 6 6 4 11
LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252
Judge rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .288
Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .275
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .261
Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .207
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223
Urshela ss-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .184
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 10 2 2 9
Springer cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .249
Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .266
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .313
Bichette ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .297
Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Dickerson dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .282
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Espinal 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296
Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
a-Valera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
New York 100 004 001_6 6 0
Toronto 010 010 000_2 10 1

a-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (8). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Dickerson (6), Guerrero Jr. (28), Bichette (28). HR_Judge 2 (39), off Ray; Rizzo (7), off Ray; Torres (9), off Ray; Gardner (10), off Merryweather. RBIs_Judge 2 (97), Rizzo (20), Torres 2 (51), Gardner (38), Dickerson (14), Guerrero Jr. (107). SB_Bichette (25), Dickerson (4), Espinal (6).

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Toronto 5 (Espinal 2, Hernández, Kirk, Semien). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Toronto 1 for 10.

GIDP_Semien.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 2 83 3.82
King, W, 2-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.14
Severino, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Green, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 3 25 3.16
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.42
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 13-7 5 1-3 4 5 5 3 4 100 2.84
Richards 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.50
Pearson 2 0 0 0 1 4 31 4.50
Merryweather 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:29. A_29,659 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game