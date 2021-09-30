N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 6 6 4 11 LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Wade ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .252 Judge rf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .288 Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .275 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .261 Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .207 Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223 Urshela ss-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .184

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 10 2 2 9 Springer cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .249 Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .266 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .313 Bichette ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .297 Hernández lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Dickerson dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .282 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Espinal 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .296 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243 a-Valera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253

New York 100 004 001_6 6 0 Toronto 010 010 000_2 10 1

a-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (8). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Dickerson (6), Guerrero Jr. (28), Bichette (28). HR_Judge 2 (39), off Ray; Rizzo (7), off Ray; Torres (9), off Ray; Gardner (10), off Merryweather. RBIs_Judge 2 (97), Rizzo (20), Torres 2 (51), Gardner (38), Dickerson (14), Guerrero Jr. (107). SB_Bichette (25), Dickerson (4), Espinal (6).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Toronto 5 (Espinal 2, Hernández, Kirk, Semien). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Toronto 1 for 10.

GIDP_Semien.

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, Rizzo).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 2 83 3.82 King, W, 2-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 3.14 Severino, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Green, H, 18 1 1 0 0 0 3 25 3.16 Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.42

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, L, 13-7 5 1-3 4 5 5 3 4 100 2.84 Richards 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.50 Pearson 2 0 0 0 1 4 31 4.50 Merryweather 1 2 1 1 0 2 25 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:29. A_29,659 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.