N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|4
|11
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Stanton lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.207
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Urshela ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|2
|9
|
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.313
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|New York
|100
|004
|001_6
|6
|0
|Toronto
|010
|010
|000_2
|10
|1
a-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (8). LOB_New York 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Dickerson (6), Guerrero Jr. (28), Bichette (28). HR_Judge 2 (39), off Ray; Rizzo (7), off Ray; Torres (9), off Ray; Gardner (10), off Merryweather. RBIs_Judge 2 (97), Rizzo (20), Torres 2 (51), Gardner (38), Dickerson (14), Guerrero Jr. (107). SB_Bichette (25), Dickerson (4), Espinal (6).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Toronto 5 (Espinal 2, Hernández, Kirk, Semien). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Toronto 1 for 10.
GIDP_Semien.
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|4
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|83
|3.82
|King, W, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.14
|Severino, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Green, H, 18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.16
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.42
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 13-7
|5
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|100
|2.84
|Richards
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.50
|Pearson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|4.50
|Merryweather
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:29. A_29,659 (53,506).
