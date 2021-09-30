N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

|New York
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Totals
|36
|2
|10
|2
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Springer cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Stanton lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Valera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|100
|004
|001
|—
|6
|Toronto
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Guerrero Jr. (8). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Dickerson (6), Guerrero Jr. (28), Bichette (28). HR_Judge 2 (39), Rizzo (7), Torres (9), Gardner (10). SB_Bichette (25), Dickerson (4), Espinal (6).
|New York
|Kluber
|4
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|King W,2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Severino H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green H,18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chapman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Ray L,13-7
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Richards
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pearson
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Merryweather
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:29. A_29,659 (53,506).
