Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 36 2 10 2
LeMahieu 3b 3 0 0 0 Springer cf 5 0 2 0
Wade ss 2 0 0 0 Semien 2b 5 1 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 1
Judge rf 3 2 2 2 Bichette ss 3 1 2 0
Stanton lf 2 1 0 0 Hernández lf 4 0 0 0
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 4 0 2 1
Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 Kirk c 3 0 0 0
Sánchez dh 3 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 2 0
Gardner cf 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0
Urshela ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Valera ph 1 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0
New York 100 004 001 6
Toronto 010 010 000 2

E_Guerrero Jr. (8). DP_New York 1, Toronto 0. LOB_New York 4, Toronto 9. 2B_Dickerson (6), Guerrero Jr. (28), Bichette (28). HR_Judge 2 (39), Rizzo (7), Torres (9), Gardner (10). SB_Bichette (25), Dickerson (4), Espinal (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Kluber 4 2-3 7 2 2 1 2
King W,2-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Severino H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Green H,18 1 1 0 0 0 3
Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Ray L,13-7 5 1-3 4 5 5 3 4
Richards 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pearson 2 0 0 0 1 4
Merryweather 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:29. A_29,659 (53,506).

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game