Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 33 2 6 2
LeMahieu 3b-2b 5 2 2 1 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0
Judge cf-rf 4 1 1 2 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 Santander rf 3 0 0 0
Stanton lf 3 1 2 2 Mancini dh 0 0 0 0
Gardner pr-cf 1 0 0 0 Stewart ph-dh 3 0 0 0
Voit dh 5 1 1 1 Hays lf 2 0 0 0
Gallo rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Urías 2b 4 0 1 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0
Wade ss 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 1 1 1 0
Urshela ss-3b 3 0 2 0 Valaika ss 3 1 1 0
Higashioka c 4 0 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 1
New York 203 000 011 7
Baltimore 000 010 001 2

E_Torres (19), Severino (4). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 3. LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Mullins (34), Mountcastle (23). HR_Judge (34), Stanton (28), Voit (10), Gallo (34), LeMahieu (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,15-7 5 4 1 1 3 7
King H,1 3 0 0 0 1 2
Romano 1-3 2 1 1 1 1
Chapman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
A.Wells L,1-3 4 7 5 5 1 3
Hanhold 2 3 0 0 0 0
Diplán 1 0 0 0 2 1
Watkins 2 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_A.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Lance Barrett.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

T_3:28. A_10,235 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo