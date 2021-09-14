On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
September 14, 2021 10:49 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 13 7 3 4
LeMahieu 3b-2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .271
Judge cf-rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .292
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .259
Stanton lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .272
1-Gardner pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Voit dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .249
Gallo rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .199
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Wade ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Urshela ss-3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .258
Higashioka c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .178
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 5 12
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .299
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .263
Santander rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Mancini dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261
a-Stewart ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Hays lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .252
Urías 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Wynns c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .191
Valaika ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .194
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .206
New York 203 000 011_7 13 1
Baltimore 000 010 001_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Mancini in the 4th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.

E_Torres (19), Severino (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Mullins (34), Mountcastle (23). HR_Judge (34), off A.Wells; Stanton (28), off A.Wells; Voit (10), off A.Wells; Gallo (34), off Watkins; LeMahieu (10), off Watkins. RBIs_Judge 2 (84), Stanton 2 (78), Voit (33), Gallo (72), LeMahieu (56), Mountcastle (80), Gutierrez (17).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Higashioka, LeMahieu); Baltimore 6 (Urías 2, Stewart, Valaika, Mountcastle 2). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Santander, Severino. GIDP_Voit, Rizzo, LeMahieu, Severino.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle; Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle; Mountcastle, Valaika, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 15-7 5 4 1 1 3 7 108 2.75
King, H, 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 47 3.48
Romano 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 5.40
Chapman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.65
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
A.Wells, L, 1-3 4 7 5 5 1 3 85 7.76
Hanhold 2 3 0 0 0 0 27 4.91
Diplán 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 5.23
Watkins 2 3 2 2 0 0 30 8.76

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 2-0. HBP_A.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:28. A_10,235 (45,971).

