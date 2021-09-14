N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 13 7 3 4 LeMahieu 3b-2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .271 Judge cf-rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .292 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .259 Stanton lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .272 1-Gardner pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Voit dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .249 Gallo rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .199 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Wade ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Urshela ss-3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .258 Higashioka c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .178

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 5 12 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .299 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 0 2 .263 Santander rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Mancini dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261 a-Stewart ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Hays lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .252 Urías 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Wynns c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .191 Valaika ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .194 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .206

New York 203 000 011_7 13 1 Baltimore 000 010 001_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Mancini in the 4th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.

E_Torres (19), Severino (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Mullins (34), Mountcastle (23). HR_Judge (34), off A.Wells; Stanton (28), off A.Wells; Voit (10), off A.Wells; Gallo (34), off Watkins; LeMahieu (10), off Watkins. RBIs_Judge 2 (84), Stanton 2 (78), Voit (33), Gallo (72), LeMahieu (56), Mountcastle (80), Gutierrez (17).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Higashioka, LeMahieu); Baltimore 6 (Urías 2, Stewart, Valaika, Mountcastle 2). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Santander, Severino. GIDP_Voit, Rizzo, LeMahieu, Severino.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle; Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle; Mountcastle, Valaika, Mountcastle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 15-7 5 4 1 1 3 7 108 2.75 King, H, 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 47 3.48 Romano 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 20 5.40 Chapman 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.65

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA A.Wells, L, 1-3 4 7 5 5 1 3 85 7.76 Hanhold 2 3 0 0 0 0 27 4.91 Diplán 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 5.23 Watkins 2 3 2 2 0 0 30 8.76

Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 2-0. HBP_A.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:28. A_10,235 (45,971).

