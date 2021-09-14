N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|3
|4
|
|LeMahieu 3b-2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.292
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Stanton lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|1-Gardner pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Voit dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Gallo rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.199
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Wade ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Urshela ss-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|5
|12
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Mancini dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|a-Stewart ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.252
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Wynns c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|New York
|203
|000
|011_7
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|001_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Mancini in the 4th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.
E_Torres (19), Severino (4). LOB_New York 7, Baltimore 9. 2B_Mullins (34), Mountcastle (23). HR_Judge (34), off A.Wells; Stanton (28), off A.Wells; Voit (10), off A.Wells; Gallo (34), off Watkins; LeMahieu (10), off Watkins. RBIs_Judge 2 (84), Stanton 2 (78), Voit (33), Gallo (72), LeMahieu (56), Mountcastle (80), Gutierrez (17).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Higashioka, LeMahieu); Baltimore 6 (Urías 2, Stewart, Valaika, Mountcastle 2). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Baltimore 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Santander, Severino. GIDP_Voit, Rizzo, LeMahieu, Severino.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo); Baltimore 3 (Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle; Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle; Mountcastle, Valaika, Mountcastle).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 15-7
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|108
|2.75
|King, H, 1
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|47
|3.48
|Romano
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|5.40
|Chapman
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.65
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Wells, L, 1-3
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|85
|7.76
|Hanhold
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|4.91
|Diplán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|5.23
|Watkins
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|8.76
Inherited runners-scored_Chapman 2-0. HBP_A.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:28. A_10,235 (45,971).
