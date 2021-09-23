On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 12:40 am
< a min read
      
Texas New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 8 3 Totals 31 7 9 5
Hernandez 2b 4 1 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 5 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 2 1 Voit 1b 3 0 0 0
Ibáñez dh 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 1 0 0
García rf 4 1 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 1 0
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 1 Gallo lf 2 1 1 0
Peters cf 4 1 1 0 Torres 2b 3 2 1 1
Holt 3b 3 0 1 1 Urshela ss 4 2 2 0
Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 2 2
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Wade pr 0 0 0 0
Sánchez c 1 1 1 2
Gardner cf 3 0 1 0
Texas 010 110 000 3
New York 000 021 04x 7

E_Hernandez (2), Voit (5), Urshela (12). DP_Texas 2, New York 0. LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Peters (6), Hernandez (4), Higashioka (10), Gallo (13), Torres (20). HR_Sánchez (23). SB_Kiner-Falefa (20), García (12), Wade 2 (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hearn 5 1-3 4 3 3 4 3
Santana BS,0-3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Patton L,1-2 2-3 4 4 4 1 1
Cotton 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Kluber 4 1-3 8 3 3 0 4
Peralta 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Green W,9-7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:21. A_25,170 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

