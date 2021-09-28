N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gallo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|001
|020
|301
|—
|7
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Stanton (18), Dickerson (5). HR_Judge (37), Stanton (35), Urshela (14). SB_Springer (4), Bichette (24). SF_Judge (4).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|King W,1-4
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Holmes H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Severino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,13-10
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Richards
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
WP_Holmes(2).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:36. A_28,769 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments