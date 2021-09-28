Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 29 2 3 2
LeMahieu 3b 4 2 1 0 Springer cf 3 1 0 0
Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 1 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 2 2 2 2 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0
Stanton dh 5 1 2 3 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1
Gallo lf 5 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0
Urshela ss 4 2 2 1 Jansen c 3 0 0 0
New York 001 020 301 7
Toronto 100 100 000 2

DP_New York 0, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Stanton (18), Dickerson (5). HR_Judge (37), Stanton (35), Urshela (14). SB_Springer (4), Bichette (24). SF_Judge (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
King W,1-4 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Holmes H,5 1 0 0 0 2 1
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1
Severino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ryu L,13-10 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 3
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pearson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Richards 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Merryweather 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1

WP_Holmes(2).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:36. A_28,769 (53,506).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 SpiceWorld IT Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex