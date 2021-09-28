Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 11 7 4 8
LeMahieu 3b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .269
Rizzo 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .258
Judge rf 2 2 2 2 2 0 .287
Stanton dh 5 1 2 3 0 1 .278
Gallo lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Sánchez c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .210
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Urshela ss 4 2 2 1 0 1 .267
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 3 2 4 7
Springer cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .239
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .267
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .313
Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .292
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .300
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Dickerson lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
New York 001 020 301_7 11 0
Toronto 100 100 000_2 3 0

LOB_New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Stanton (18), Dickerson (5). HR_Judge (37), off Ryu; Stanton (35), off Richards; Urshela (14), off Castro. RBIs_Judge 2 (94), Rizzo (19), Stanton 3 (96), Urshela (47), Bichette (99), Dickerson (13). SB_Springer (4), Bichette (24). SF_Judge.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gallo 4, Stanton); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Espinal, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Toronto 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Sánchez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 38 4.40
King, W, 1-4 2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 42 3.21
Holmes, H, 5 1 0 0 0 2 1 19 1.44
Green 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.20
Severino 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.12
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 13-10 4 1-3 6 3 3 1 3 93 4.39
Cimber 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.30
Pearson 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 5.25
Richards 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 29 3.53
Merryweather 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 4.09
Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 4.74

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1. WP_Holmes(2).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:36. A_28,769 (53,506).

Sports News

Comments

