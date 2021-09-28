N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|4
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Judge rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.287
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.278
|Gallo lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Urshela ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|4
|7
|
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|New York
|001
|020
|301_7
|11
|0
|Toronto
|100
|100
|000_2
|3
|0
LOB_New York 7, Toronto 4. 2B_Stanton (18), Dickerson (5). HR_Judge (37), off Ryu; Stanton (35), off Richards; Urshela (14), off Castro. RBIs_Judge 2 (94), Rizzo (19), Stanton 3 (96), Urshela (47), Bichette (99), Dickerson (13). SB_Springer (4), Bichette (24). SF_Judge.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Gallo 4, Stanton); Toronto 3 (Hernández, Espinal, Gurriel Jr.). RISP_New York 2 for 6; Toronto 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hernández, Gurriel Jr.. GIDP_Sánchez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|4.40
|King, W, 1-4
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|42
|3.21
|Holmes, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|1.44
|Green
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.20
|Severino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.12
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 13-10
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|93
|4.39
|Cimber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.30
|Pearson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.25
|Richards
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|29
|3.53
|Merryweather
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.09
|Castro
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|4.74
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-1. WP_Holmes(2).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:36. A_28,769 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments