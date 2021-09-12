N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|7
|1
|11
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Gardner cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.294
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|1-Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Abreu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Green p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.178
|Kluber p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Luetge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wade 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|6
|11
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Báez 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|d-Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.224
|McCann c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.240
|Walker p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.089
|a-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York (A)
|050
|000
|030_8
|10
|0
|New York (N)
|031
|002
|100_7
|11
|1
a-walked for Walker in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Holmes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Loup in the 8th. d-doubled for McNeil in the 9th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
E_Báez (22). LOB_New York (A) 3, New York (N) 10. 2B_Pillar (10), Davis (12). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Higashioka (10), off Walker; Gardner (8), off Walker; Judge (31), off Walker; Judge (32), off May; Báez (30), off Kluber; McCann (10), off Green. RBIs_Higashioka 2 (24), Gardner 2 (31), Judge 3 (79), Pillar 2 (42), McCann 3 (40), Walker (1), Báez (81). SB_Báez (17). S_Walker.
Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 1 (Rizzo); New York (N) 4 (Villar, McCann 2, Alonso). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 2; New York (N) 4 for 9.
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|82
|4.02
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.84
|Green, BS, 6-11
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|3.21
|Holmes, W, 4-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.16
|Abreu, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|23
|4.24
|Chapman, S, 26-30
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.78
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|8
|103
|4.29
|Lugo, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.15
|May, L, 7-3, BS, 4-7
|0
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12
|3.90
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.07
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.88
Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-1, Loup 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:58. A_43,144 (41,922).
