N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

September 12, 2021 12:03 am
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 10 7 1 11
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .268
Gardner cf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .222
Judge rf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .294
Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .270
1-Velazquez pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .234
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Torres ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .252
Abreu p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Green p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Voit ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Higashioka c 4 1 1 2 0 2 .178
Kluber p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Luetge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wade 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .270
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 11 7 6 11
Villar 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .261
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Conforto rf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .226
Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Báez 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .260
McNeil lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .248
d-Davis ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .297
Pillar cf 5 1 2 2 0 3 .224
McCann c 4 2 2 3 1 0 .240
Walker p 1 0 1 1 0 0 .089
a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York (A) 050 000 030_8 10 0
New York (N) 031 002 100_7 11 1

a-walked for Walker in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Holmes in the 8th. c-grounded out for Loup in the 8th. d-doubled for McNeil in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

E_Báez (22). LOB_New York (A) 3, New York (N) 10. 2B_Pillar (10), Davis (12). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Higashioka (10), off Walker; Gardner (8), off Walker; Judge (31), off Walker; Judge (32), off May; Báez (30), off Kluber; McCann (10), off Green. RBIs_Higashioka 2 (24), Gardner 2 (31), Judge 3 (79), Pillar 2 (42), McCann 3 (40), Walker (1), Báez (81). SB_Báez (17). S_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_New York (A) 1 (Rizzo); New York (N) 4 (Villar, McCann 2, Alonso). RISP_New York (A) 0 for 2; New York (N) 4 for 9.

New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber 4 5 4 4 2 6 82 4.02
Luetge 1 1 1 1 1 1 19 2.84
Green, BS, 6-11 1 1 1 1 1 2 29 3.21
Holmes, W, 4-1 1 3 1 1 0 1 20 2.16
Abreu, H, 3 1 0 0 0 2 0 23 4.24
Chapman, S, 26-30 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.78
New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 6 6 5 5 1 8 103 4.29
Lugo, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.15
May, L, 7-3, BS, 4-7 0 3 3 2 0 0 12 3.90
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.07
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.88

Inherited runners-scored_Green 1-1, Loup 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:58. A_43,144 (41,922).

