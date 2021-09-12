N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velazquez pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Báez 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Green p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Guillorme ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kluber p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luetge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wade 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (A)
|050
|000
|030
|—
|8
|New York (N)
|031
|002
|100
|—
|7
E_Báez (22). LOB_New York (A) 3, New York (N) 10. 2B_Pillar (10), Davis (12). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Higashioka (10), Gardner (8), Judge 2 (32), Báez (30), McCann (10). SB_Báez (17). S_Walker (2).
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber
|4
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Luetge
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Green BS,6-11
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Holmes W,4-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Abreu H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Chapman S,26-30
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|8
|Lugo H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May L,7-3 BS,4-7
|0
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Luetge pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:58. A_43,144 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments