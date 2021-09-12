N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

New York (A) New York (N) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 8 10 7 Totals 37 7 11 7 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 Villar 3b 5 0 0 0 Gardner cf 5 2 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 2 2 3 Conforto rf 4 0 2 0 Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Velazquez pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Báez 2b 4 3 2 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 McNeil lf 3 1 1 0 Torres ss 4 1 2 0 Davis ph 1 0 1 0 Abreu p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 2 2 Chapman p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 4 2 2 3 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Walker p 1 0 1 1 Green p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 0 0 0 0 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Voit ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Higashioka c 4 1 1 2 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0 Kluber p 2 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Luetge p 0 0 0 0 Wade 3b 2 0 0 0

New York (A) 050 000 030 — 8 New York (N) 031 002 100 — 7

E_Báez (22). LOB_New York (A) 3, New York (N) 10. 2B_Pillar (10), Davis (12). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Higashioka (10), Gardner (8), Judge 2 (32), Báez (30), McCann (10). SB_Báez (17). S_Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (A) Kluber 4 5 4 4 2 6 Luetge 1 1 1 1 1 1 Green BS,6-11 1 1 1 1 1 2 Holmes W,4-1 1 3 1 1 0 1 Abreu H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0 Chapman S,26-30 1 1 0 0 0 1

New York (N) Walker 6 6 5 5 1 8 Lugo H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1 May L,7-3 BS,4-7 0 3 3 2 0 0 Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1

Luetge pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:58. A_43,144 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.