Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:03 am
< a min read
      
New York (A) New York (N)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 10 7 Totals 37 7 11 7
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 Villar 3b 5 0 0 0
Gardner cf 5 2 2 2 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Judge rf 4 2 2 3 Conforto rf 4 0 2 0
Stanton lf 4 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0
Velazquez pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Báez 2b 4 3 2 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 McNeil lf 3 1 1 0
Torres ss 4 1 2 0 Davis ph 1 0 1 0
Abreu p 0 0 0 0 Pillar cf 5 1 2 2
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 4 2 2 3
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Walker p 1 0 1 1
Green p 0 0 0 0 Smith ph 0 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Voit ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0
Higashioka c 4 1 1 2 Guillorme ph 1 0 0 0
Kluber p 2 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Luetge p 0 0 0 0
Wade 3b 2 0 0 0
New York (A) 050 000 030 8
New York (N) 031 002 100 7

E_Báez (22). LOB_New York (A) 3, New York (N) 10. 2B_Pillar (10), Davis (12). 3B_McCann (1). HR_Higashioka (10), Gardner (8), Judge 2 (32), Báez (30), McCann (10). SB_Báez (17). S_Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (A)
Kluber 4 5 4 4 2 6
Luetge 1 1 1 1 1 1
Green BS,6-11 1 1 1 1 1 2
Holmes W,4-1 1 3 1 1 0 1
Abreu H,3 1 0 0 0 2 0
Chapman S,26-30 1 1 0 0 0 1
New York (N)
Walker 6 6 5 5 1 8
Lugo H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
May L,7-3 BS,4-7 0 3 3 2 0 0
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1

Luetge pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, May pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:58. A_43,144 (41,922).

