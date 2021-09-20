On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Napoli extends perfect start with 4-0 win at Udinese

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 4:45 pm
UDINE, Italy (AP) — Four men. Four touches. One exquisite goal.

Napoli executed a set-piece to perfection for its second goal in a 4-0 win at Udinese on Monday that extended the team’s perfect start to Serie A.

Lorenzo Insigne rolled his free kick across to Fabián Ruiz who then lifted the ball toward the far post for Kalidou Koulibaly to run onto and cross for Amir Rrahmani, who headed it in.

Napoli’s other goals were also worth admiring.

The visitors took the lead when a through ball from Mario Rui set up Insigne’s lob shot that Victor Osimhen pounded in.

Koulibaly added another after the break with a blistering effort following another free kick. Subsitute Hirving Lozano then sealed it with a curled shot six minutes from time to conclude a counterattack.

With its fourth consecutive win to open the season, Napoli moved two points clear of defending champion Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Udinese, which entered the game unbeaten, was left five points behind Napoli.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

