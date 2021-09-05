Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results

The Associated Press
September 5, 2021 10:52 pm
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 54.

3. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

4. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 367, 38.

5. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367, 44.

6. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

7. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30.

8. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 34.

9. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 28.

10. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 27.

11. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 26.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (18) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 25.

13. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 367, 24.

14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 23.

15. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 367, 23.

16. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366, 24.

17. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 366, 20.

18. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 23.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 366, 18.

20. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 366, 26.

21. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 366, 16.

22. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 24.

23. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 365, 14.

24. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 364, 13.

25. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 364, 0.

26. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 363, 11.

27. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 359, 0.

28. (28) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 359, 9.

29. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 357, 0.

30. (37) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 355, 7.

31. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 327, 9.

32. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 264, 5.

33. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 209, 0.

34. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 3.

35. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 125, 2.

36. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 1.

37. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 30, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.278 mph.

Time of Race: 4 hours, 8 minutes, 1 second.

Margin of Victory: 0.212 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-14; Ku.Busch 15-27; E.Jones 28-29; K.Harvick 30-49; J.Gase 50; D.Hamlin 51-80; R.Blaney 81-83; D.Hamlin 84-121; K.Larson 122-158; C.Bell 159-165; K.Larson 166-196; C.Bell 197-199; K.Larson 200-232; R.Chastain 233; K.Larson 234-269; D.Hamlin 270-278; M.Truex 279; K.Larson 280-298; D.Hamlin 299-367

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 156 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 146 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 20 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 17 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 10 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Gase, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2072; 3. M.Truex, 2062; 4. Ku.Busch, 2052; 5. R.Blaney, 2048; 6. J.Logano, 2047; 7. K.Harvick, 2046; 8. B.Keselowski, 2038; 9. C.Bell, 2031; 10. C.Elliott, 2030; 11. A.Almirola, 2029; 12. A.Bowman, 2026; 13. T.Reddick, 2026; 14. Ky.Busch, 2024; 15. W.Byron, 2017; 16. M.McDowell, 2006.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire