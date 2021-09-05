NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 54.

3. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

4. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 367, 38.

5. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367, 44.

6. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

7. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30.

8. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 34.

9. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 28.

10. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 27.

11. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 26.

12. (18) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 25.

13. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 367, 24.

14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 23.

15. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 367, 23.

16. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366, 24.

17. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 366, 20.

18. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 23.

19. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 366, 18.

20. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 366, 26.

21. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 366, 16.

22. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 24.

23. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 365, 14.

24. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 364, 13.

25. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 364, 0.

26. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 363, 11.

27. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 359, 0.

28. (28) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 359, 9.

29. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 357, 0.

30. (37) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 355, 7.

31. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 327, 9.

32. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 264, 5.

33. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 209, 0.

34. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 3.

35. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 125, 2.

36. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 1.

37. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 30, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.278 mph.

Time of Race: 4 hours, 8 minutes, 1 second.

Margin of Victory: 0.212 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 52 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-14; Ku.Busch 15-27; E.Jones 28-29; K.Harvick 30-49; J.Gase 50; D.Hamlin 51-80; R.Blaney 81-83; D.Hamlin 84-121; K.Larson 122-158; C.Bell 159-165; K.Larson 166-196; C.Bell 197-199; K.Larson 200-232; R.Chastain 233; K.Larson 234-269; D.Hamlin 270-278; M.Truex 279; K.Larson 280-298; D.Hamlin 299-367

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 5 times for 156 laps; D.Hamlin, 4 times for 146 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 20 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 17 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 13 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 10 laps; E.Jones, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Truex, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Gase, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 3; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; C.Bell, 1; A.Almirola, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2106; 2. D.Hamlin, 2072; 3. M.Truex, 2062; 4. Ku.Busch, 2052; 5. R.Blaney, 2048; 6. J.Logano, 2047; 7. K.Harvick, 2046; 8. B.Keselowski, 2038; 9. C.Bell, 2031; 10. C.Elliott, 2030; 11. A.Almirola, 2029; 12. A.Bowman, 2026; 13. T.Reddick, 2026; 14. Ky.Busch, 2024; 15. W.Byron, 2017; 16. M.McDowell, 2006.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

