On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Results

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 11:47 pm
1 min read
      

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200 laps, 46 points.

2. (6) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 200, 44.

3. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 39.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

4. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 41.

5. (13) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 200, 33.

6. (8) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

7. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200, 39.

8. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

9. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200, 28.

10. (3) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 200, 30.

11. (17) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (30) Doug Coby III, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (15) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (16) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (20) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

16. (26) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (32) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (25) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. (1) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 198, 38.

20. (37) Cory Roper, Ford, 198, 17.

21. (14) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 197, 18.

22. (39) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

23. (34) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 193, 14.

24. (10) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 188, 30.

25. (23) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 188, 12.

26. (38) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 188, 11.

27. (36) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, 188, 10.

28. (33) Howie Disavino III, Chevrolet, electrical, 169, 9.

29. (35) Taylor Gray, Ford, accident, 156, 8.

30. (19) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, accident, 154, 7.

31. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, overheating, 146, 6.

32. (18) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, accident, 123, 16.

33. (22) Danny Bohn, Toyota, accident, 70, 4.

34. (12) Drew Dollar, Toyota, accident, 69, 3.

35. (29) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 2.

36. (24) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, engine, 69, 1.

37. (31) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 1.

38. (21) Tanner Gray, Ford, accident, 21, 1.

39. (40) Ray Ciccarelli, Ford, reargear, 15, 1.

40. (28) Josh Reaume, Toyota, accident, 3, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders