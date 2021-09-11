On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NASCAR-Xfinity Go Bowling 250 Results

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 5:25 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday

At Richmond Raceway

Richmond, Va.

Lap length: 0.75 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 250 laps, 50 points.

2. (4) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 250, 35.

3. (27) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 250, 0.

4. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 250, 33.

5. (20) Riley Herbst, Ford, 250, 35.

6. (12) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 250, 41.

7. (15) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 250, 47.

8. (17) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 250, 29.

9. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 250, 41.

10. (6) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 250, 27.

11. (19) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 250, 26.

12. (38) Sam Mayer, Ford, 250, 29.

13. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 250, 26.

14. (30) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevrolet, 250, 23.

15. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 250, 22.

16. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 250, 34.

17. (34) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 250, 20.

18. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 250, 38.

19. (13) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 250, 18.

20. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 250, 17.

21. (21) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 250, 16.

22. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 250, 15.

23. (14) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 250, 14.

24. (33) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 250, 13.

25. (9) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 250, 12.

26. (7) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 250, 11.

27. (28) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 250, 0.

28. (37) David Starr, Ford, 249, 9.

29. (29) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 248, 14.

30. (26) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 248, 7.

31. (23) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 248, 6.

32. (22) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 248, 6.

33. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 248, 0.

34. (40) Akinori Ogata, Chevrolet, 247, 0.

35. (25) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 246, 2.

36. (18) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 246, 1.

37. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, accident, 227, 10.

38. (36) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 220, 1.

39. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, ignition, 179, 1.

40. (39) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, accident, 111, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

