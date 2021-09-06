NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Through Sept. 5

1. AJ Allmendinger, 955 (3).

2. Austin Cindric, 954 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 839 (2).

4. Daniel Hemric, 808 (0).

5. Harrison Burton, 799 (0).

6. Justin Haley, 784 (1).

7. Noah Gragson, 772 (1).

8. Jeb Burton, 748 (1).

9. Jeremy Clements, 587 (0).

10. Brandon Jones, 574 (0).

11. Riley Herbst, 555 (0).

12. Myatt Snider, 546 (1).

13. Michael Annett, 509 (0).

14. Ryan Sieg, 471 (0).

15. Brandon Brown, 452 (0).

16. Ty Gibbs, 447 (3).

17. Josh Berry, 435 (1).

18. Tommy Joe Martins, 380 (0).

19. Josh Williams, 378 (0).

20. Landon Cassill, 377 (0).

21. Alex Labbe, 373 (0).

22. Brett Moffitt, 342 (0).

23. Jade Buford, 341 (0).

24. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 234 (0).

25. Ryan Vargas, 231 (0).

26. Colby Howard, 225 (0).

27. Kyle Weatherman, 219 (0).

28. David Starr, 199 (0).

29. Jesse Little, 193 (0).

30. Matt Mills, 191 (0).

31. Joe Graf Jr, 180 (0).

32. JJ Yeley, 174 (0).

33. Ty Dillon, 145 (0).

34. Andy Lally, 127 (0).

35. Sam Mayer, 123 (0).

36. Gray Gaulding, 119 (0).

37. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).

38. Cody Ware, 92 (0).

39. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).

40. Brandon Gdovic, 85 (0).

41. Preston Pardus, 78 (0).

42. Mason Massey, 69 (0).

43. Colin Garrett, 60 (0).

44. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).

45. Ryan Ellis, 53 (0).

46. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).

47. Jason White, 50 (0).

48. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).

49. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).

50. Blaine Perkins, 39 (0).

51. Caesar Bacarella, 32 (0).

52. Will Rodgers, 32 (0).

53. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).

54. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).

55. Stephen Leicht, 28 (0).

56. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).

57. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).

58. Carson Ware, 25 (0).

59. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

60. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).

61. Sage Karam, 17 (0).

62. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).

63. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

64. Patrick Emerling, 6 (0).

65. Boris Said, 6 (0).

66. Dave Smith, 4 (0).

67. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).

68. Michael Munley, 2 (0).

69. Joey Gase, 2 (0).

