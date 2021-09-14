NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Sept. 13
1. AJ Allmendinger, 993 (3).
2. Austin Cindric, 988 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 872 (2).
4. Daniel Hemric, 849 (0).
5. Harrison Burton, 840 (0).
6. Noah Gragson, 822 (2).
7. Justin Haley, 819 (1).
8. Jeb Burton, 775 (1).
9. Jeremy Clements, 598 (0).
10. Brandon Jones, 591 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 590 (0).
12. Myatt Snider, 558 (1).
13. Michael Annett, 524 (0).
14. Ryan Sieg, 497 (0).
15. Ty Gibbs, 494 (3).
16. Brandon Brown, 481 (0).
17. Josh Berry, 448 (1).
18. Josh Williams, 392 (0).
19. Alex Labbe, 391 (0).
20. Tommy Joe Martins, 390 (0).
21. Landon Cassill, 378 (0).
22. Brett Moffitt, 342 (0).
23. Jade Buford, 342 (0).
24. Kyle Weatherman, 241 (0).
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 241 (0).
26. Ryan Vargas, 233 (0).
27. Colby Howard, 225 (0).
28. David Starr, 208 (0).
29. Matt Mills, 207 (0).
30. Jesse Little, 193 (0).
31. JJ Yeley, 188 (0).
32. Joe Graf Jr, 186 (0).
33. Ty Dillon, 171 (0).
34. Sam Mayer, 152 (0).
35. Andy Lally, 127 (0).
36. Gray Gaulding, 119 (0).
37. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).
38. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
39. Mason Massey, 89 (0).
40. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).
41. Brandon Gdovic, 85 (0).
42. Preston Pardus, 78 (0).
43. Colin Garrett, 60 (0).
44. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).
45. Ryan Ellis, 53 (0).
46. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).
47. Jason White, 50 (0).
48. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
49. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).
50. Blaine Perkins, 39 (0).
51. Caesar Bacarella, 32 (0).
52. Will Rodgers, 32 (0).
53. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).
54. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).
55. Stephen Leicht, 29 (0).
56. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
57. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).
58. Carson Ware, 25 (0).
59. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).
60. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
61. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
62. Sage Karam, 17 (0).
63. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).
64. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
65. Patrick Emerling, 12 (0).
66. Boris Said, 6 (0).
67. Dave Smith, 4 (0).
68. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
69. Michael Munley, 2 (0).
70. Joey Gase, 2 (0).
