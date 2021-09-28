NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Sept. 27
1. Austin Cindric, 2093 (5).
2. AJ Allmendinger, 2086 (4).
3. Justin Allgaier, 2065 (2).
4. Noah Gragson, 2064 (2).
5. Daniel Hemric, 2061 (0).
6. Justin Haley, 2044 (1).
7. Harrison Burton, 2040 (0).
8. Brandon Jones, 2037 (0).
9. Myatt Snider, 2027 (1).
10. Jeb Burton, 2010 (1).
11. Riley Herbst, 2005 (0).
12. Jeremy Clements, 2001 (0).
13. Ty Gibbs, 563 (3).
14. Ryan Sieg, 526 (0).
15. Michael Annett, 524 (0).
16. Brandon Brown, 519 (0).
17. Josh Berry, 497 (2).
18. Tommy Joe Martins, 427 (0).
19. Josh Williams, 422 (0).
20. Alex Labbe, 410 (0).
21. Landon Cassill, 400 (0).
22. Brett Moffitt, 372 (0).
23. Jade Buford, 363 (0).
24. Kyle Weatherman, 268 (0).
25. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 261 (0).
26. Ryan Vargas, 252 (0).
27. Ty Dillon, 231 (0).
28. David Starr, 231 (0).
29. Colby Howard, 225 (0).
30. Matt Mills, 217 (0).
31. Joe Graf Jr, 207 (0).
32. Jesse Little, 202 (0).
33. Sam Mayer, 189 (0).
34. JJ Yeley, 189 (0).
35. Gray Gaulding, 138 (0).
36. Andy Lally, 127 (0).
37. Stefan Parsons, 103 (0).
38. Mason Massey, 103 (0).
39. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).
40. Brandon Gdovic, 101 (0).
41. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
42. Preston Pardus, 78 (0).
43. Colin Garrett, 60 (0).
44. Chad Finchum, 57 (0).
45. Blaine Perkins, 56 (0).
46. Ryan Ellis, 53 (0).
47. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).
48. Matt Jaskol, 51 (0).
49. Jason White, 50 (0).
50. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
51. Sage Karam, 38 (0).
52. Carson Ware, 36 (0).
53. Caesar Bacarella, 32 (0).
54. Will Rodgers, 32 (0).
55. Spencer Pumpelly, 32 (0).
56. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).
57. Stephen Leicht, 29 (0).
58. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
59. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).
60. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 23 (0).
61. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
62. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
63. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).
64. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
65. Patrick Emerling, 12 (0).
66. Cj McLaughlin, 8 (0).
67. Boris Said, 6 (0).
68. Dave Smith, 4 (0).
69. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
70. Michael Munley, 2 (0).
71. Joey Gase, 2 (0).
