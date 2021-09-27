NASCAR Xfinity Winners

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 26

1. Kyle Busch, 5.

1. Austin Cindric, 5.

3. AJ Allmendinger, 4.

4. Ty Gibbs, 3.

5. Justin Allgaier, 2.

5. Josh Berry, 2.

5. Noah Gragson, 2.

8. Christopher Bell, 1.

8. Jeb Burton, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Myatt Snider, 1.

