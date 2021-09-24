Trending:
Nashville SC faces Chicago after Hany Mukhtar’s 2-goals game

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Nashville SC (11-3-11) vs. Chicago Fire (6-15-5)

Chicago; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +180, Nashville SC +149, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC faces Chicago after Hany Mukhtar scored two goals against Inter Miami CF.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 5-4-3 at home. Chicago scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 4-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 24.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 5-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Francisco Calvo (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Brian Gutierrez (injured).

Nashville SC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

