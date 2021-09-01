On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 61 .534 _
Philadelphia 68 64 .515
New York 65 67 .492
Washington 55 76 .420 15
Miami 55 78 .414 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 81 52 .609 _
Cincinnati 71 62 .534 10
St. Louis 67 63 .515 12½
Chicago 58 75 .436 23
Pittsburgh 48 84 .364 32½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 48 .636 _
Los Angeles 84 49 .632 ½
San Diego 71 62 .534 13½
Colorado 60 72 .455 24
Arizona 44 90 .328 41

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah