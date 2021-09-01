All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|61
|.534
|_
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5½
|Washington
|55
|76
|.420
|15
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|81
|52
|.609
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|62
|.534
|10
|St. Louis
|67
|63
|.515
|12½
|Chicago
|58
|75
|.436
|23
|Pittsburgh
|48
|84
|.364
|32½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|84
|48
|.636
|_
|Los Angeles
|84
|49
|.632
|½
|San Diego
|71
|62
|.534
|13½
|Colorado
|60
|72
|.455
|24
|Arizona
|44
|90
|.328
|41
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 12, Washington 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Pittsburgh 2
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 1
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Milwaukee 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 2
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 3:45 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Gray 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
