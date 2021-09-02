All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|62
|.530
|_
|Philadelphia
|68
|64
|.515
|2
|New York
|65
|67
|.492
|5
|Washington
|55
|76
|.420
|14½
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|15½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|82
|52
|.612
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|10½
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|13
|Chicago
|59
|75
|.440
|23
|Pittsburgh
|48
|85
|.361
|33½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|San Francisco
|84
|49
|.632
|½
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|14
|Colorado
|61
|72
|.459
|23½
|Arizona
|45
|90
|.333
|40½
___
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 9, Texas 5
Arizona 8, San Diego 3
Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
