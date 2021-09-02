On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 62 .530 _
Philadelphia 68 64 .515 2
New York 65 67 .492 5
Washington 55 76 .420 14½
Miami 55 78 .414 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 82 52 .612 _
Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10½
St. Louis 68 64 .515 13
Chicago 59 75 .440 23
Pittsburgh 48 85 .361 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _
San Francisco 84 49 .632 ½
San Diego 71 63 .530 14
Colorado 61 72 .459 23½
Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Colorado 9, Texas 5

Arizona 8, San Diego 3

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6) at Washington (Nolin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-5) at Miami (Alcantara 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 13-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-4) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Arrieta 5-12), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

