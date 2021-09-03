Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 71 62 .534 _
Philadelphia 69 65 .515
New York 66 67 .496 5
Washington 55 77 .417 15½
Miami 56 79 .415 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 82 53 .607 _
Cincinnati 72 63 .533 10
St. Louis 68 64 .515 12½
Chicago 61 75 .449 21½
Pittsburgh 48 87 .356 34

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 85 49 .634 _
San Francisco 85 49 .634 _
San Diego 71 63 .530 14
Colorado 61 73 .455 24
Arizona 45 90 .333 40½

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Atlanta 6, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Pittsburgh 5

Miami 10, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 6-5) at Colorado (Márquez 11-10), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

