All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|72
|64
|.529
|_
|Philadelphia
|70
|66
|.515
|2
|New York
|69
|68
|.504
|3½
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|15½
|Washington
|56
|80
|.412
|16
Central Division
|Milwaukee
|84
|54
|.609
|_
|Cincinnati
|73
|65
|.529
|11
|St. Louis
|69
|66
|.511
|13½
|Chicago
|63
|75
|.457
|21
|Pittsburgh
|48
|89
|.350
|35½
West Division
|San Francisco
|87
|50
|.635
|_
|Los Angeles
|86
|51
|.628
|1
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|14
|Colorado
|63
|74
|.460
|24
|Arizona
|45
|93
|.326
|42½
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
