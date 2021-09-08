All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|73
|64
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|67
|.514
|2½
|New York
|70
|69
|.504
|4
|Miami
|57
|81
|.413
|16½
|Washington
|57
|81
|.413
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|85
|55
|.607
|_
|Cincinnati
|74
|66
|.529
|11
|St. Louis
|69
|68
|.504
|14½
|Chicago
|64
|76
|.457
|21
|Pittsburgh
|50
|89
|.360
|34½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|89
|50
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|88
|51
|.633
|1
|San Diego
|73
|65
|.529
|15½
|Colorado
|63
|76
|.453
|26
|Arizona
|45
|94
|.324
|44
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 12, Colorado 3
Texas 3, Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Kim 6-7), 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
