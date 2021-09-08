On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 73 64 .533 _
Philadelphia 71 67 .514
New York 70 69 .504 4
Miami 57 81 .413 16½
Washington 57 81 .413 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 85 55 .607 _
Cincinnati 74 66 .529 11
St. Louis 69 68 .504 14½
Chicago 64 76 .457 21
Pittsburgh 50 89 .360 34½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 89 50 .640 _
Los Angeles 88 51 .633 1
San Diego 73 65 .529 15½
Colorado 63 76 .453 26
Arizona 45 94 .324 44

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Atlanta 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 12, Colorado 3

Texas 3, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3) at St. Louis (Kim 6-7), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Miami (Luzardo 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

