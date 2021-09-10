On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 74 65 .532 _
Philadelphia 71 69 .507
New York 70 71 .496 5
Miami 59 81 .421 15½
Washington 58 82 .414 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _
Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12
St. Louis 71 68 .511 14
Chicago 65 76 .461 21
Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 90 50 .643 _
Los Angeles 88 53 .624
San Diego 74 65 .532 15½
Colorado 64 77 .454 26½
Arizona 45 95 .321 45

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ