East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|65
|.532
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|69
|.507
|3½
|New York
|70
|71
|.496
|5
|Miami
|59
|81
|.421
|15½
|Washington
|58
|82
|.414
|16½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|86
|55
|.610
|_
|Cincinnati
|74
|67
|.525
|12
|St. Louis
|71
|68
|.511
|14
|Chicago
|65
|76
|.461
|21
|Pittsburgh
|50
|90
|.357
|35½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|90
|50
|.643
|_
|Los Angeles
|88
|53
|.624
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|65
|.532
|15½
|Colorado
|64
|77
|.454
|26½
|Arizona
|45
|95
|.321
|45
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
