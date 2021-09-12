On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 75 66 .532 _
Philadelphia 72 70 .507
New York 71 72 .497 5
Miami 60 82 .423 15½
Washington 58 84 .408 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 88 55 .615 _
Cincinnati 75 68 .524 13
St. Louis 72 69 .511 15
Chicago 65 78 .455 23
Pittsburgh 52 90 .366 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 92 50 .648 _
Los Angeles 90 53 .629
San Diego 74 67 .525 17½
Colorado 65 78 .455 27½
Arizona 46 96 .324 46

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 7

Miami 6, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 8-13) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes