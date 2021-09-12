All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|75
|66
|.532
|_
|Philadelphia
|72
|70
|.507
|3½
|New York
|71
|72
|.497
|5
|Miami
|60
|82
|.423
|15½
|Washington
|58
|84
|.408
|17½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|88
|55
|.615
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|68
|.524
|13
|St. Louis
|72
|69
|.511
|15
|Chicago
|65
|78
|.455
|23
|Pittsburgh
|52
|90
|.366
|35½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|92
|50
|.648
|_
|Los Angeles
|90
|53
|.629
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|67
|.525
|17½
|Colorado
|65
|78
|.455
|27½
|Arizona
|46
|96
|.324
|46
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4
Pittsburgh 10, Washington 7
Miami 6, Atlanta 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Arizona 7, Seattle 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 8-13) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
