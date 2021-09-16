All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|68
|.528
|_
|Philadelphia
|73
|72
|.503
|3½
|New York
|72
|75
|.490
|5½
|Miami
|62
|84
|.425
|15
|Washington
|60
|86
|.411
|17
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|St. Louis
|76
|69
|.524
|12½
|Cincinnati
|76
|71
|.517
|13½
|Chicago
|66
|80
|.452
|23
|Pittsburgh
|54
|92
|.370
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|95
|51
|.651
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|53
|.639
|1½
|San Diego
|75
|70
|.517
|19½
|Colorado
|68
|78
|.466
|27
|Arizona
|47
|99
|.322
|48
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1
Miami 8, Washington 6
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4
Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
San Diego 9, San Francisco 6
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
