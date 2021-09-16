On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 76 68 .528 _
Philadelphia 73 72 .503
New York 72 75 .490
Miami 62 84 .425 15
Washington 60 86 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 89 57 .610 _
St. Louis 76 69 .524 12½
Cincinnati 76 71 .517 13½
Chicago 66 80 .452 23
Pittsburgh 54 92 .370 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 95 51 .651 _
z-Los Angeles 94 53 .639
San Diego 75 70 .517 19½
Colorado 68 78 .466 27
Arizona 47 99 .322 48

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations