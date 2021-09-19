Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 77 70 .524 _
Philadelphia 76 72 .514
New York 72 77 .483 6
Miami 63 86 .423 15
Washington 61 88 .409 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611 _
St. Louis 79 69 .534 11½
Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14½
Chicago 67 83 .447 24½
Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½
Arizona 48 101 .322 48½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 6, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings

San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

Houston 7, Arizona 6

St. Louis 8, San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

