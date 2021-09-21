On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 78 70 .527 _
Philadelphia 76 74 .507 3
New York 73 77 .487 6
Miami 64 86 .427 15
Washington 61 89 .407 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 59 .607 _
St. Louis 80 69 .537 10½
Cincinnati 78 73 .517 13½
Chicago 67 83 .447 24
Pittsburgh 56 94 .373 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1
San Diego 76 73 .510 20½
Colorado 70 79 .470 26½
Arizona 48 102 .320 49

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

