All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|78
|70
|.527
|_
|Philadelphia
|76
|74
|.507
|3
|New York
|73
|77
|.487
|6
|Miami
|64
|86
|.427
|15
|Washington
|61
|89
|.407
|18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|59
|.607
|_
|St. Louis
|80
|69
|.537
|10½
|Cincinnati
|78
|73
|.517
|13½
|Chicago
|67
|83
|.447
|24
|Pittsburgh
|56
|94
|.373
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|97
|53
|.647
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|96
|54
|.640
|1
|San Diego
|76
|73
|.510
|20½
|Colorado
|70
|79
|.470
|26½
|Arizona
|48
|102
|.320
|49
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 11, Arizona 4
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments