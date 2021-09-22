On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 70 .533 _
Philadelphia 78 74 .513 3
New York 73 79 .480 8
Miami 64 88 .421 17
Washington 63 89 .414 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 61 .599 _
St. Louis 82 69 .543
Cincinnati 78 74 .513 13
Chicago 67 85 .441 24
Pittsburgh 57 94 .377 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 98 53 .649 _
z-Los Angeles 97 55 .638
San Diego 76 74 .507 21½
Colorado 71 80 .470 27
Arizona 48 104 .316 50½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 5

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

