East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|70
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|3
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|8
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|17
|Washington
|63
|89
|.414
|18
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|61
|.599
|_
|St. Louis
|82
|69
|.543
|8½
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|13
|Chicago
|67
|85
|.441
|24
|Pittsburgh
|57
|94
|.377
|33½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|99
|53
|.651
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|55
|.638
|2
|San Diego
|76
|75
|.503
|22½
|Colorado
|71
|80
|.470
|27½
|Arizona
|48
|104
|.316
|51
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 5
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
Atlanta 9, Arizona 2
San Francisco 8, San Diego 6
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Happ 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 9-2) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Knehr 0-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 12-7) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Comments