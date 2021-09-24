On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 80 71 .530 _
Philadelphia 79 74 .516 2
New York 73 79 .480
Miami 64 88 .421 16½
Washington 64 89 .418 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 91 62 .595 _
St. Louis 83 69 .546
Cincinnati 78 75 .510 13
Chicago 67 85 .441 23½
Pittsburgh 57 95 .375 33½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 99 54 .647 _
z-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 1
San Diego 77 75 .507 21½
Colorado 71 81 .467 27½
Arizona 49 104 .320 50

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5, 10 innings

San Diego 7, San Francisco 6, 10 innings

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at San Diego (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-7) at Arizona (Gallen 2-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 12-7) at Colorado (Gray 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

