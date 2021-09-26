On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 82 72 .532 _
Philadelphia 81 75 .519 2
New York 73 81 .474 9
Miami 64 91 .413 18½
Washington 64 91 .413 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Milwaukee 93 62 .600 _
St. Louis 86 69 .555 7
Cincinnati 80 75 .516 13
Chicago 67 88 .432 26
Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 101 54 .652 _
z-Los Angeles 99 56 .639 2
San Diego 78 77 .503 23
Colorado 71 83 .461 29½
Arizona 50 105 .323 51

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 7, Washington 6

Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Related Topics
