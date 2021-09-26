All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|82
|72
|.532
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|2
|New York
|73
|81
|.474
|9
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|18½
|Washington
|64
|91
|.413
|18½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|93
|62
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|86
|69
|.555
|7
|Cincinnati
|80
|75
|.516
|13
|Chicago
|67
|88
|.432
|26
|Pittsburgh
|58
|97
|.374
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|101
|54
|.652
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|99
|56
|.639
|2
|San Diego
|78
|77
|.503
|23
|Colorado
|71
|83
|.461
|29½
|Arizona
|50
|105
|.323
|51
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 7, Miami 3
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 7, Washington 6
Arizona 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 10, San Diego 8, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments