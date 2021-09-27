On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 83 72 .535 _
Philadelphia 81 75 .519
New York 73 82 .471 10
Miami 64 91 .413 19
Washington 64 92 .410 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 94 62 .603 _
St. Louis 87 69 .558 7
Cincinnati 81 75 .519 13
Chicago 67 89 .429 27
Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 _
z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2
San Diego 78 78 .500 24
Colorado 71 84 .458 30½
Arizona 50 106 .321 52

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, San Diego 3

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:45 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hubble snapshot of "Molten Ring" galaxy prompts new research