East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|83
|72
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|2½
|New York
|74
|82
|.474
|9½
|Washington
|65
|92
|.414
|19
|Miami
|64
|92
|.410
|19½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|62
|.603
|_
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|7
|Cincinnati
|82
|75
|.522
|12½
|Chicago
|67
|89
|.429
|27
|Pittsburgh
|58
|98
|.372
|36
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|2
|San Diego
|78
|78
|.500
|24
|Colorado
|71
|85
|.455
|31
|Arizona
|50
|106
|.321
|52
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
