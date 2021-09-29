On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 72 .538 _
Philadelphia 81 76 .516
New York 75 82 .478
Washington 65 93 .411 20
Miami 64 93 .408 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 94 63 .599 _
y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 6
Cincinnati 82 76 .519 12½
Chicago 67 90 .427 27
Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 35

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 103 54 .656 _
z-Los Angeles 101 56 .643 2
San Diego 78 79 .497 25
Colorado 72 85 .459 31
Arizona 50 107 .318 53

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

