All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|84
|72
|.538
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|76
|.516
|3½
|New York
|75
|82
|.478
|9½
|Washington
|65
|93
|.411
|20
|Miami
|64
|93
|.408
|20½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|63
|.599
|_
|y-St. Louis
|88
|69
|.561
|6
|Cincinnati
|82
|76
|.519
|12½
|Chicago
|67
|90
|.427
|27
|Pittsburgh
|59
|98
|.376
|35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|103
|54
|.656
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|101
|56
|.643
|2
|San Diego
|78
|79
|.497
|25
|Colorado
|72
|85
|.459
|31
|Arizona
|50
|107
|.318
|53
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 3, Washington 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
San Francisco 6, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
