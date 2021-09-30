All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|85
|72
|.541
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|77
|.513
|4½
|New York
|75
|83
|.475
|10½
|Miami
|65
|93
|.411
|20½
|Washington
|65
|94
|.409
|21
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|63
|.601
|_
|y-St. Louis
|88
|70
|.557
|7
|Cincinnati
|82
|77
|.516
|13½
|Chicago
|68
|90
|.430
|27
|Pittsburgh
|59
|99
|.373
|36
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|104
|54
|.658
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|102
|56
|.646
|2
|San Diego
|78
|80
|.494
|26
|Colorado
|73
|85
|.462
|31
|Arizona
|50
|108
|.316
|54
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 10, Washington 5
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1
San Francisco 1, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments