National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 85 72 .541 _
Philadelphia 81 77 .513
New York 75 83 .475 10½
Miami 65 93 .411 20½
Washington 65 94 .409 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 95 63 .601 _
y-St. Louis 88 70 .557 7
Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13½
Chicago 68 90 .430 27
Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 36

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 _
z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2
San Diego 78 80 .494 26
Colorado 73 85 .462 31
Arizona 50 108 .316 54

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

