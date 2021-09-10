On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nationals pitcher Nolin, manager Martinez suspended for HBP

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 6:01 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball suspended Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games on Friday for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Nolin, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, is appealing the suspension and can continue to play until there is a final resolution.

The league also suspended Nationals manager Dave Martinez one game and fined him an undisclosed amount. Martinez served the suspension in Friday night’s game in Pittsburgh. Bench coach Tim Bogar will manage the team in place of Martinez.

Nolin was ejected in the first inning on Wednesday after throwing behind Freeman and then hitting him in what became a 4-2 Nationals victory. Nolin plunked Freeman a day after Atlanta closer Will Smith hit Washington star Juan Soto.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ