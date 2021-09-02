NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
California (Pa.) 23, Fairmont St. 14
Delaware 34, Maine 24
New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19
Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14
FIU 48, LIU 10
Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0
NC State 45, South Florida 0
Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14
West Georgia 45, Carson-Newman 7
Wingate 30, Shaw 7
MIDWEST
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Capital 41, Defiance 7
Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3
Lakeland 28, Illinois College 18
S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21
Slippery Rock 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 21
Trine 52, Manchester 14
Washburn 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 12
Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT
SOUTHWEST
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17
FAR WEST
Colorado Mines 42, W. Oregon 3
