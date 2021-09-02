NCAA Football Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:45 pm
EAST

Buffalo 69, Wagner 7

California (Pa.) 23, Fairmont St. 14

Delaware 34, Maine 24

New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19

Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14

FIU 48, LIU 10

Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0

NC State 45, South Florida 0

Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14

West Georgia 45, Carson-Newman 7

Wingate 30, Shaw 7

MIDWEST

Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21

Capital 41, Defiance 7

Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3

Lakeland 28, Illinois College 18

S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21

Slippery Rock 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 21

Trine 52, Manchester 14

Washburn 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 12

Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT

SOUTHWEST

UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17

FAR WEST

Colorado Mines 42, W. Oregon 3

