NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Army 38, W. Kentucky 35
Cortland 49, College of NJ 6
Misericordia 28, Keystone 7
RPI 14, Stevenson 10
Rochester 28, Alfred St. 27
Shepherd 56, Gannon 26
Shippensburg 30, Edinboro 9
Springfield 46, Rowan 24
West Chester 56, Mercyhurst 10
Wis.-Whitewater 31, Salisbury 14
SOUTH
Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0
Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17
Shenandoah 30, NC Wesleyan 21
South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17
Virginia 42, Illinois 14
Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16
MIDWEST
Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10
Kent St. 60, VMI 10
Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14
Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
Mount St. Joseph 33, Alfred 14
Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6
Wabash 42, Hiram 14
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23
