NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 3:00 pm
EAST

Army 38, W. Kentucky 35

Cortland 49, College of NJ 6

Misericordia 28, Keystone 7

RPI 14, Stevenson 10

Rochester 28, Alfred St. 27

Shepherd 56, Gannon 26

Shippensburg 30, Edinboro 9

Springfield 46, Rowan 24

West Chester 56, Mercyhurst 10

Wis.-Whitewater 31, Salisbury 14

SOUTH

Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0

Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17

Shenandoah 30, NC Wesleyan 21

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16

MIDWEST

Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10

Kent St. 60, VMI 10

Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Mount St. Joseph 33, Alfred 14

Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6

Wabash 42, Hiram 14

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23

