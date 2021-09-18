NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Army 52, Uconn 21
Boston College 28, Temple 3
Brockport 16, Rochester 7
Catholic 32, Endicott 29
Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25
Framingham St. 45, Mass.-Dartmouth 21
SE Louisiana 56, CCSU 10
Syracuse 62, Albany (NY) 24
W. Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41
West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21
SOUTH
Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23
Michigan St. 38, Miami 17
Shorter 38, Clark Atlanta 17
Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24
Michigan 63, N. Illinois 10
Missouri 59, SE Missouri 28
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16
Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0
