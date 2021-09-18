NCAA Football Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
September 18, 2021 3:00 pm
EAST

Army 52, Uconn 21

Boston College 28, Temple 3

Brockport 16, Rochester 7

Catholic 32, Endicott 29

Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25

Framingham St. 45, Mass.-Dartmouth 21

SE Louisiana 56, CCSU 10

Syracuse 62, Albany (NY) 24

W. Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41

West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21

SOUTH

Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23

Michigan St. 38, Miami 17

Shorter 38, Clark Atlanta 17

Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24

Michigan 63, N. Illinois 10

Missouri 59, SE Missouri 28

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16

Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0

