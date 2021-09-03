Trending:
Sports News

New England 1, Philadelphia 0

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 9:45 pm
New England 1 0 1
Philadelphia 0 0 0

First Half_1, New England, Polster, 2 (Traustason), 33rd minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New England, Brad Knighton, Earl Edwards Jr.; Philadelphia, Joseph Bendik, Matt Freese.

Yellow Cards_Harriel, Philadelphia, 33rd; Traustason, New England, 56th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 72nd; Sullivan, Philadelphia, 77th; Fontana, Philadelphia, 80th; Aaronson, Philadelphia, 89th; Kessler, New England, 90th+4.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Jeffrey Swartzel, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Alan Kelly.

___

Lineups

New England_Brad Knighton; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Wilfrid Kaptoum (Carles Gil, 67th), Tommy McNamara (A. J. DeLaGarza, 90th+5), Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason; Teal Bunbury, DeJuan Jones, Edward Kizza (Scott Caldwell, 63rd).

Philadelphia_Joseph Bendik; Stuart Findlay, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Nathan Harriel (Anthony Fontana, 73rd), Jack McGlynn (Davo, 72nd), Quinn Sullivan (Cole Turner, 84th); Kacper Przybylko.

