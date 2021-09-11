On Air: Motley Fool Money
New England 2, New York City FC 1

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:18 pm
New York City FC 1 0 1
New England 1 1 2

First Half_1, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 3 (Castellano), 11th minute; 2, New England, Boateng, 2 (Kizza), 21st.

Second Half_3, New England, Buchanan, 7 (Gil), 65th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; New England, Matt Turner, Earl Edwards Jr., Brad Knighton.

Yellow Cards_Morales, New York City FC, 45th+2; Castellano, New York City FC, 53rd; Kessler, New England, 64th; Buksa, New England, 64th; Thiago, New York City FC, 75th; Polster, New England, 90th; Gil, New England, 90th+3.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Ian McKay, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodriguez (Andres Jasson, 17th), James Sands; Valentin Castellano (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 75th), Talles Magno, Thiago.

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Emmanuel Boateng (Carles Gil, 46th), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Tajon Buchanan, 61st), Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster; Teal Bunbury (Scott Caldwell, 81st), DeJuan Jones, Edward Kizza (Adam Buksa, 61st).

