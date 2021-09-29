Trending:
New England 4, Montreal 1

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 9:45 pm
New England 3 1 4
Montreal 1 0 1

First Half_1, New England, Jones, 3, 10th minute; 2, New England, Buksa, 13 (Bou), 17th; 3, New England, Camacho, 30th; 4, Montreal, Torres, 4, 32nd.

Second Half_5, New England, Bou, 13 (Kaptoum), 86th.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.

Yellow Cards_Piette, Montreal, 27th; Bou, New England, 58th; Miller, Montreal, 90th; Caicedo, New England, 90th+2.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Jason White, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_David Barrie.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 80th), Matt Polster (Scott Caldwell, 88th); Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan (Luis Caicedo, 80th), Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zorhan Bassong (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 55th), Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere (Ballou Tabla, 75th), Djordje Mihailovic, Samuel Piette (Bjorn Johnsen, 68th), Joaquin Torres, Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto.

