Orlando City SC (10-7-8) vs. New England Revolution (18-4-5)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -163, Orlando City SC +420, Draw +302; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution face Orlando City SC.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 2-3-5 at home during the 2020 season. New England scored 33 goals a season ago and recorded 22 assists.

Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-5 in road games. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Emmanuel Boateng, Maciel.

Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Mason Stajduhar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.