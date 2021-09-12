New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

|Green Bay
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|New Orleans
|3
|14
|7
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
NO_FG Rosas 44, 11:05.
Second Quarter
NO_Kamara 3 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 14:24.
NO_Ju.Johnson 1 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 1:14.
GB_FG Crosby 39, :04.
Third Quarter
NO_Hogan 10 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 3:14.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Ju.Johnson 8 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 15:00.
NO_Harris 55 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 10:55.
A_35,242.
___
|
|GB
|NO
|First downs
|14
|22
|Total Net Yards
|229
|322
|Rushes-yards
|15-43
|39-171
|Passing
|186
|151
|Punt Returns
|1-17
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-29
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-86
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-35-2
|15-21-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|0-0
|Punts
|4-44.0
|2-51.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-33
|6-36
|Time of Possession
|25:24
|34:36
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 4-19, Hill 5-14, Jones 5-9, Cobb 1-1. New Orleans, Kamara 20-83, Jones 11-50, J.Winston 6-37, Hill 2-1.
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 15-28-2-133, Love 5-7-0-68. New Orleans, J.Winston 14-20-0-148, Hill 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 5-56, Valdes-Scantling 3-17, Lazard 2-16, M.Taylor 2-14, Jones 2-13, Tonyan 2-8, Cobb 1-32, Lewis 1-19, Am.Rodgers 1-19, Dillon 1-7. New Orleans, Ju.Johnson 3-21, Trautman 3-18, Kamara 3-8, Harris 2-72, Callaway 1-14, Hogan 1-10, Montgomery 1-5, Jones 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments