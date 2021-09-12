Trending:
New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 7:22 pm
1 min read
      
Green Bay 0 3 0 0 3
New Orleans 3 14 7 14 38

First Quarter

NO_FG Rosas 44, 11:05.

Second Quarter

NO_Kamara 3 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 14:24.

NO_Ju.Johnson 1 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 1:14.

GB_FG Crosby 39, :04.

Third Quarter

NO_Hogan 10 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 3:14.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Ju.Johnson 8 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 15:00.

NO_Harris 55 pass from J.Winston (Rosas kick), 10:55.

A_35,242.

___

GB NO
First downs 14 22
Total Net Yards 229 322
Rushes-yards 15-43 39-171
Passing 186 151
Punt Returns 1-17 1-13
Kickoff Returns 2-29 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-86
Comp-Att-Int 20-35-2 15-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 0-0
Punts 4-44.0 2-51.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-33 6-36
Time of Possession 25:24 34:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 4-19, Hill 5-14, Jones 5-9, Cobb 1-1. New Orleans, Kamara 20-83, Jones 11-50, J.Winston 6-37, Hill 2-1.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 15-28-2-133, Love 5-7-0-68. New Orleans, J.Winston 14-20-0-148, Hill 1-1-0-3.

        Read more: Sports News

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 5-56, Valdes-Scantling 3-17, Lazard 2-16, M.Taylor 2-14, Jones 2-13, Tonyan 2-8, Cobb 1-32, Lewis 1-19, Am.Rodgers 1-19, Dillon 1-7. New Orleans, Ju.Johnson 3-21, Trautman 3-18, Kamara 3-8, Harris 2-72, Callaway 1-14, Hogan 1-10, Montgomery 1-5, Jones 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

