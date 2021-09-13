On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 38, Tennessee 13

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14

Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT

Houston 37, Jacksonville 21

L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16

Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16

San Francisco 41, Detroit 33

Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16

        Read more: Sports News

Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29

Miami 17, New England 16

New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3

L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sunday, Sept. 19

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 20

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes