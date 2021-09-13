NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|23
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|19
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|37
|21
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|28
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|37
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|38
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|24
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|33
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|33
|29
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|32
|6
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|27
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|20
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|14
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|3
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|32
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|34
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|33
|41
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|38
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|14
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|41
|33
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 38, Tennessee 13
Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14
Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT
Houston 37, Jacksonville 21
L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16
Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6
Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16
San Francisco 41, Detroit 33
Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16
Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29
Miami 17, New England 16
New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3
L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments