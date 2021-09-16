On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

